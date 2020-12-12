STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad firm to transform waste management

These challenges include mismatch between buyers and sellers of plastic waste, as well as a lack of transparency.

Published: 12th December 2020 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based Rapidue Technologies (Recykal) is a digital solutions waste-commerce company that connects all stakeholders across the value chain to solve the challenges faced by the industry. Underpinned by strong entrepreneurial experience in developing digital businesses, it recognised that some of the most pressing challenges faced by the waste management and recycling industry in India could be solved through digital technology.

These challenges include mismatch between buyers and sellers of plastic waste, as well as a lack of transparency. Circulate Capital, a Singapore-based investment management company said that the Circulate Capital’s Ocean Fund (CCOF) has made a strategic investment into Recykal. 

The company is focused on preventing plastic from leaking into the ocean and advancing the circular economy. CCOF is an investment fund dedicated to combat ocean plastic in South and Southeast Asia.
The organisation’s integrated approach connects waste generators with waste processors and recyclers, and brand owners through an ecosystem of cloud-based solutions that facilitate transparent and traceable material flows and transactions. 

The company enables more efficient and effective dry waste management through its digital marketplace for waste, Smart Centre Solutions and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) management tool. Abhay Deshpande, founder, said, “We need an ecosystem to track and trace material flows and transactions brings unprecedented value to all key players along the value chain. By connecting stakeholders, we are also driving efficiency to promote higher throughputs in recycling.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
waste management
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp