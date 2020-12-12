STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ORR safety plan: Cameras, speed guns & ambulance network on cards

The CS underlined the need to make concerted efforts to minimise road accidents and fatalities in the State.

Published: 12th December 2020 10:21 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following numerous ghastly accidents on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday directed the officials to prepare an exclusive safety plan for the ORR. The plan will include an automatic system for identification like cameras, speed guns and other enforcement measures. 

Addressing the Road Safety meeting held at BRKR Bhavan on Friday, the CS wanted the officials to constitute a committee to study the issues like having a unified ambulance network, trauma centres, equipping hospitals to treat emergency management and trauma cases. The committee will submit its report for approval to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao within a week.

The CS underlined the need to make concerted efforts to minimise road accidents and fatalities in the State. He asked all the engineering departments pertaining to the National Highways, R&B, Panchayat Raj and GHMC to ensure that all requisite short-term measures were completed by January 15.

Somesh Kumar stressed the need to improve the data collection mechanism that would include developing an app to capture and record information with geo-coordinates and photographs whenever accidents happen. He asked the officials to identify accident-prone locations and ensure that proper sign boards are put in place.

GVK EMRI was asked to scale up training of volunteers for Active Bleeding Control (ABC), which would have a much bigger impact in saving the lives of the people. A proper training programme for both government and institutional drivers should be conducted to sensitise them on road safety measures, the Chief Secretary said.

