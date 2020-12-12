STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Webcast weddings and home delivered lunches

While that is not exactly new, what’s novel is that the hosts have also taken the trouble to get food home delivered to their guests! 

Published: 12th December 2020 01:12 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Shivaprakash and Mahathi’s wedding invite is breaking the internet, and for a reason. Setting a new trend during the pandemic, the couple tied the knot which was telecast live as a webcast to near and dear ones on December 10. While that is not exactly new, what’s novel is that the hosts have also taken the trouble to get food home delivered to their guests! 

Although we don’t know where exactly this wedding took place, family WhatsApp groups are buzzing about this new trend where guests can sit at home, witness the wedding and enjoy the full course banquet meal. 

Interestingly, the Tamil wedding also had a sheet elaborately explaining what’s in the menu of the Kalyana Sapadu or Pelli Bhojanam. The sheet lined up the menu and even mentioned that you need not even fetch a plate as a plantain leaf is also being sent with the parcel to be able to enjoy the authentic traditional meal. 

What’s more, the containers used for the lunch packing are either biodegradable or reusable, thus making the entire lunch a model lunch thatnone can replicate. Vaman Bhat of Sri Raghavendra Caterers at Barkatpura said that while he did not cater to a wedding like this, he did send 40 lunches to three locations in Hyderabad on Thursday for a couple who celebrated their daughter’s first birthday at Kondapur.

“I was told about the delivery locations when we finalised the menu and we factored in that cost too. “In any case, since hosts are saving on banquet halls, the extra delivery charge is negligible,” he added. Vaman said he uses Dunzo or Swiggy genie to get such orders across.

Aahwanam Catering Services, a 18-year-old food service at Srinagar Colony also said there have been such orders and is happy that joyous moments are continuing to be celebrated regardless of a vaccine yet. 
While restaurants in Hyderabad have all strengthened their door delivery services, wedding caterers are happy that the trend has started in their line too and has kickstarted their business. Well, adapting to the new world has always been the human being’s forte. This trend seems to be in line with our resilience.

