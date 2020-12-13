STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ASI in RPF held for sexual assault of minor in Telangana

Police found that he had been sexually exploiting the victim at his home, threatening to kill her if she revealed the matter to others.

Published: 13th December 2020 07:30 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) working with the Railway Protection Security Force at Mumbai and residing in Malkajgiri, was arrested by Rachakonda police on charges of sexually exploiting his minor neighbour. Thankachan Lalu (44) sexually exploited the victim, a Dalit on multiple occasions since 2018, the police said.

On Monday, the girl’s parents lodged a complaint at Malkajgiri police station and a case under charges of Rape, POCSO Act and SC/ST prevention of Atrocities Act was registered against Lalu. He was arrested on Saturday and sent to judicial remand.

Police found that he had been sexually exploiting the victim at his home, threatening to kill her if she revealed the matter to others. In addition, he forced her to watch porn videos on his mobile. Police found that he first sexually exploited the victim in 2018 by gagging her mouth, when she was in Class IX. Since then, he has exploited her on several occasions.The victim was scared and kept quiet. But unable to bear the torture, she confided in her parents a week ago and they lodged a complaint. 

Accused made victim watch porn
Police found that he had been sexually exploiting the victim at his home, threatening to kill her if she revealed the matter to others. In addition, he forced her to watch porn videos on his phone 

