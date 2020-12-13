STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five Andhra youths killed in Hyderabad IT Corridor road accident

The victims belong to different parts of Andhra Pradesh and are staying at Maruthi Mens’ hostel at Ayyappa Society in Madhapur, the police said.

The accident happened when the car jumped a red signal and the tipper coming in the opposite direction crashed into it. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major accident at Wipro Circle at Gachibowli in Hyderabad’s IT Corridor, five youngsters travelling in a car were killed, when a speeding tipper crashed into their vehicle in the early hours of Sunday. 

The accident happened when the car jumped a red signal and the tipper coming in the opposite direction crashed into it, the police said. All five persons in the car received severe injuries in the crash. Four of them died on the spot and another person died undergoing treatment.

The victims are identified as Katragadda Santosh(25) a techie working with Tech Mahindra, 
Chinta Manohar(23) an Animation designer, Kolluru Pavan Kumar(24) and Nagisetty Roshan(23), both working for private firms and Pappu Bhardwaj(20). The victims belong to different parts of Andhra Pradesh and are staying at Maruthi Mens’ hostel at Ayyappa Society in Madhapur, the police said.

Around 2.48 am, the Maruthi swift car AP 39 ED 5229, was coming from IIIT junction. Meanwhile, the tipper lorry TS 05 UB 2451 coming from Kokapet, crashed into the car at the junction. The tipper driver sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Gachibowli police registered a case and started investigation. 

