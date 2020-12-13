STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

PhD Chemistry holder does a Breaking Bad in Hyderabad, held

The drugs were seized from a private lab in the industrial area at Jeedimetla in Hyderabad on Friday by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials.

Published: 13th December 2020 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

DRI seized huge quantities of Mephedrone seized in Hyderabad.

DRI seized huge quantities of Mephedrone seized in Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an incident where the accused bears striking resemblance to the lead character of popular TV serial Breaking Bad, a former employee of a pharma firm was arrested for manufacturing psychotropic substances. The drugs were seized from a private lab in the industrial area at Jeedimetla in Hyderabad on Friday by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials.

Huge quantities of Mephedrone were seized from the lab. A Mumbai-based network is behind the manufacturer, who holds a PhD in chemistry, DRI officials said. Mephedrone is a synthetic stimulant drug, commonly known as Drone or Meow Meow. Its effects are similar to those of MDMA, Amphetamines and Cocaine.

Acting on a tip-off, DRI officers intercepted the manufacturer and the receiver during exchange of the drugs, and seized 3.156 kg of Mephedrone worth around `63.12. Further searches were conducted at the manufacturer’s house, leading to seizure of `12.40 lakh cash and 112 grams of Mephedrone samples. Raw materials weighing 219.5 kg were also seized. The manufacturer and his associate were arrested. According to estimates, the person has sold more than 100 kg Mephedrone in the last one year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad PhD Chemistry drugs manufacturing psychotropic substances Breaking Bad
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp