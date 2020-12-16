Hyderabad International Airport wins prestigious CII award for solar energy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GMR-led Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) has won the prestigious CII-Green Power Performance Excellence Awards 2020 in the 'Ground Mounted Solar' category. The award recognised the excellent initiatives taken by the GHIAL in generating solar energy at its 5 MW solar plant.

The CII annual forum recognises organisations engaged in renewable energy generation and efficiency initiatives, which adopt best practices and technological advancement in day-to-day operations. The jury evaluated the participants on several parameters such as solar plant efficiency and innovative thought process adopted.

GHIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker said, "The award is a testimony to GHIAL’s commitment towards renewable energy and environmental sustainability. This recognition reaffirms our commitment towards green energy. Reduce, reuse and recycle are GHIAL's mantras. We will continue with our improvements in green energy and reducing GHGs."