Hyderabad creators under the spotlight

 The social networking site said it will give creators the knowledge to best leverage the Instagram with all new features added in 2020, especially focussing on Reels

Published: 19th December 2020 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Instagram on Thursday announced the second edition of the ‘Born on Instagram’ programme to discover and nurture creators from Hyderabad. The programme will give creators the knowledge to best leverage Instagram with all new features added in 2020, especially focussing on Reels. 

The social networking platform has turned 10  has evolved keeping with the focus on young people and creators. This evolution has included the shift from just a photo-sharing app, to adding Stories, Live, IGTV and now Reels. Reels is the newest feature on Instagram, to help people create and share short form entertaining content on Instagram. The best part about Reels is that you don’t need a large following. 

The best content will be discovered by Instagram’s large and diverse community through the dedicated ‘Reels tab’ and the space in ‘Explore’. Creativity from creators like Shagun Sen (@eattripclick), Akanksha Kommirelly (@akankshakommirelly), and Karthik Abhiram (@karthikabhiram) are already seeing success on Instagram, since the launch of Reels. 

The ‘Born on Instagram’ program, in its second year now, will continue to focus on the discovery and growth of creators, but with a special focus on the new features on the platform. Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, said, “Born on Instagram creates an institutional learning environment for creators, so as to better understand and leverage the platform.

We’re aiming to ignite the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit we’re seeing from creators in Hyderabad, so as to facilitate the discovery of the next big digital content creators from India.” The programme  is open for creators across India and it offers a bouquet of benefits over six months offers one-on-one partner management, sessions on best practices of the platform, video storytelling techniques, mentorship by celebrated creators, create-together opportunities and other useful resources.

To register for the program: https://boireels.splashthat.com/  This announcement was made at the Facebook Fuel For India event, which is a platform to showcase the most powerful stories of change in India, and the way Facebook is bringing together its products, programs, and plans to fuel these journeys and India’s progress. 

