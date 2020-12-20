STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Free drinking water in Hyderabad from January 1, announces KT Rama Rao

The Minister reviewed drinking water connections in the city and directed officials to monitor the supply system till the scheme is launched.

Published: 20th December 2020 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

KT Rama Rao

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabadis will get free drinking water up to 20,000 litres per month from the new year onwards. The water supply will start from January in GHMC areas. 

Citizens need not pay water bills for December, which will be generated in January. The free water supply was an assurance given by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao prior to the GHMC polls.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao held a detailed review with officials at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday. He directed officials not to collect any charges for water supplied in December. 

He directed the Water Board officials to prepare an action plan in two days. Rama Rao said the scheme would be formally launched during the first week of January. 

The Minister reviewed drinking water connections in the city. He directed officials to monitor the supply system till the scheme is launched. 

​Another meeting will be held in a day or two to finalise guidelines for the new scheme. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Free Water in Hyderabad GHMC
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp