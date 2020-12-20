Free drinking water in Hyderabad from January 1, announces KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabadis will get free drinking water up to 20,000 litres per month from the new year onwards. The water supply will start from January in GHMC areas.

Citizens need not pay water bills for December, which will be generated in January. The free water supply was an assurance given by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao prior to the GHMC polls.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao held a detailed review with officials at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday. He directed officials not to collect any charges for water supplied in December.

He directed the Water Board officials to prepare an action plan in two days. Rama Rao said the scheme would be formally launched during the first week of January.

The Minister reviewed drinking water connections in the city. He directed officials to monitor the supply system till the scheme is launched.

​Another meeting will be held in a day or two to finalise guidelines for the new scheme.