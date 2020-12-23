Spotted deer found dead in University of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A male spotted deer was found dead in the University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus on Tuesday morning. It is suspected that the deer was attacked by stray dogsWildlife activist from the varsity and Ph D scholar Rohit Bondugula said, “Excessive deforestation in the campus has lead to loss of habitat for many wild animals and birds. Loss of green cover is forcing animals to venture into open areas and thereby they are falling prey to dogs and poachers. Both Forest Department and University has failed to protect the wildlife in the campus.”
