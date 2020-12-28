STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
16 held for fire attack on Jawaharnagar cop, sprinkling chilli powder on officials

It was found that the 1,500 sq yard land was being illegally occupied by Poonam Chand and Rangula Shankar. 

Published: 28th December 2020 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 07:31 AM

The arrested persons are also accused of sprinkling chilli powder on police officials.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Rachakonda police, on Sunday, arrested 16 persons including women for assaulting Jawaharnagar Inspector P Bikshapathi Rao by throwing an inflammable substance on him and setting him on fire, with an intention to kill. The arrested persons are also accused of sprinkling chilli powder on other officials who were acting on orders to remove illegal encroachments at Jawaharnagar municipality. 

The arrested include Poonam Chand Kumavath, Nihal Chand, Nirmala Kumavath, Shanthi Devi, Bal Singh, Chennavam Patel, Madan Lal, Ruparam Kumavath, Yogi Kamalnath Solanki, Om Prakash Kumavath, Geetha Devi and Godavari Kumavath.

Police say said that Poonam Chand is the GPA holder of R Mallesh in respect of a government land at Jawaharnagar municipality. Recently, the Collector accorded permission to municipal authorities to utilise the land for construction of a modern toilet complex. It was found that the 1,500 sq yard land was being illegally occupied by Poonam Chand and Rangula Shankar. 

A few days ago, when officials visited the place, the accused threw chili powder on Ch Sailu, SI. They pretended to be attempting suicide inside the room by burning some old clothes. All of a sudden, huge flames leapt out of the asbestos-sheeted roof. Inspector Bikshapathi assumed that they were in danger and with an intention to rescue the persons inside, he opened the door. As soon as it was opened, the accused Nihan Chand, Shanthi Devi and Nirmal threw an inflammable substance on Bikshapati and constable Arun and set them on fire. Both the policemen suffered burn injuries in the incident. 

