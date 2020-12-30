Keeping it real and refined

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : In the ever-changing world of YouTube, she managed to hold her space without resorting to 'looking glamorous', or asking awkward or confrontational questions to her guests on the show or even courting controversies offscreen. Premamalini Vanam, known for her sensible interviews with celebrities on YouTube via her channel 'Prema The Journalist' and also with 'iDream Dialogue With Prema' series, says that December 2020 marks completion of 25 years of her professional work and the Covid-19 times made her come closer to her audience with her interviews during lockdown.

“Usually YouTube interviewers and show hosts tend to be glamorous anchors who lead exciting lives. But I believe that nothing works better than good content and although I’ve got trolled for my looks, lack of makeup or styling and even my weight, I continue to get the best of interviews of inspiring Hyderabadis which clock in millions of views,” she says.

In fact, she loves extracting real stories, stories of struggle and of the underdog, and connect with viewers. Her recent interviews with Colour Photo actors Chandni Chowdary and Suhas have touched lakhs of views and so did the one with health entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela.

“She is rarely seen onscreen and am glad I got to talk to her,” she says about this special interview. Prema is also one of the few who got to interview Tollywood’s power women producers Swapna Dutt and Supriya Yarlagadda.

This Nandi Award winner says that she has done radio, TV and even copywriting across her career and has picked up all the skills necessary for a fine interview which helps her do her job better. Prema recalls working on issues such as Clay Ganeshas and 18 carat gold being sold off as 22 carat in Hyderabad and how it has given way to clay Ganeshas in the city today and gold quality certifications. From doing shows with a HIV positive toddler on her lap for a programme on AIDS awareness to being able to interview Megastar Chiranjeevi when he turned 60, she has fantastic memories of her body of work.

In the last three years, this mom to a teenager also worked with a cause close to her – Million Moms, a community for moms promoting the 21-day fitness challenge. After wrapping up six batchs of online anchoring workshops at Mihira Kriyatives, her creative venture, she is looking forward to taking a big career leap in 2021. Before she signs off, she has a piece of advice for students confused about what their future holds. "I was never sure of what I wanted to do. I dabbled in everything from a bachelors in commerce to event management, content writing and finally ended up as a TV personality. Sometimes, you need to eliminate a whole lot of options before you can zero in on what you are cut out for. Wait till you get your calling.”