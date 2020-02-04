23-year-old man dupes woman of Rs 53K, held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Hyderabad Cyber crime police arrested a 23-year-old man on Tuesday for allegedly posing as a representative of a life insurance company and duping a woman into paying Rs 53,332.

According to the police, the woman pays a life isurance premium of Rs 59,511 every year in January. On January 3, she received a call from a man who posed as a representative of the life insurance company. He told her that if she paid the premium amount through a nationalised bank, instead of a private bank, she can enjoy a 10 per cent discount, and will have to pay only Rs 53,332.

As per the accused’s directions, the complainant paid Rs 53,332 to an account with a nationalised bank. After that, she received a message from the life insurance company, stating that her policy premium has been pending. She called the company’s customer care, and learnt she was duped. She approached the police on Januray 24.