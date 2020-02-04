Laser tech introduced at Gandhi Hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Public healthcare infrastructure received a massive boost on Monday, as State Health Minister Etala Rajender announced over Rs 70 crore of funding for various medical institutes. All major hospitals, including Osmania, Gandhi and MNJ Cancer Hospital have been provided with funding for upgrading the infrastructure for laser technology, new buildings and scanning equipment.

The Minister inaugurated a PET CT Scan lab at MNJ Cancer Hospital. He also laid the foundation stone for the orthopaedic block at Osmania General Hospital, which also received funding of `1.96 crore.

Laser technology is also introduced at Gandhi Hospital, for the first time in any government-run hospital. The laser tech aims to provide a safe, quick and cheap removal of scars and tattoos for the common people (for both therapeutic and cosmetic reasons).

The Minister also inaugurated a new block dedicated for panchakarma treatment in the Ayurvedic Hospital.