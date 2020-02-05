Power line inspector caught taking bribe in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths arrested a line inspector of Marredpally electrical section office of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 here on Tuesday.

According to ACB sleuths, the accused Suresh Babu demanded money from one Katteboina Mahesh for providing a three-phase electric meter. On Tuesday, the ACB officials caught him red-handed while he was accepting the bribe from the complainant. The bribe amount was recovered from the accused and he was produced before the Special Judge for ACB cases.