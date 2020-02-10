Home Cities Hyderabad

Cyber fraud: Cyberabad police blame banks for lax verification

Inquiries so far have revealed that they targeted only those deceased techies whose pay scale meant instant loan approvals by banks.

Published: 10th February 2020 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Fraud

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The cyber fraud unearthed by Cyberabad police where fraudsters duped banks using forged documents is not the first time, but using credentials of dead persons is a first, say police. While social media platforms helped accused gather details of their victims, the laxity in the banking system and procedures of telecom operators came as a blessing in disguise for them. Cyberabad police are now writing to government agencies about the loopholes.

The six-member gang siphoned off Rs 59 lakh from six banks using forged documents of the victims, all techies who died in 2019.

Inquiries so far have revealed that they targeted only those deceased techies whose pay scale meant instant loan approvals by banks. All the techies they duped were earning more than Rs 7 lakh per annum. The gang was also trying to siphon money from a bank in Bengaluru. But before they could do so, they landed in the police net.

One of the victims was Repakula Vishnu Kumar who died in September, 2019 in the Godavari boat tragedy. Rs 13.50 lakh was siphoned using his name. Four months after his death, the gang approached the mobile service provider for a duplicate SIM on his name and managed to get it immediately after submitting forged documents.

Inquiries revealed that there was no verification done while issuing the SIM card. Even when the gang members approached the banks with forged documents, they were given access to the accounts of the victims without too many verifications. “Had the bank authorities verified signatures or photographs already uploaded in their database, they could have avoided the fraud. But it appears that banks ignored this most common verification process and sanctioned loans of large amounts,” an investigating official said.

Stating that such frauds can be a threat to the banking system, Cyberabad police are now writing to the Department of Telecommunications, Reserve Bank of India and other stakeholders, alerting them about the fraud. Police may also seek the custody of the accused for a thorough investigation into the racket.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyberabad police Cyberabad cyber fraud
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp