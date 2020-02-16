Home Cities Hyderabad

Posing as KTR’s PA, cricketer cons bizman

Nagaraju, pretending to be Tirupati, also told the CMD that his company’s logo would be displayed on the cricket kit.

Published: 16th February 2020 09:55 AM

TRS working president KTR

TRS working president KT Rama Rao ( File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police, on Saturday, arrested former Ranji cricket player Budumuru Nagaraju, who posed as the PA of IT Minister KT Rama Rao and cheated the CMD of Prime India company to the tune of `3.30 lakh. 

According to the police, on December 26, 2019, Nagaraju called the CMD on his mobile and introduced himself as Tirupati, PA of KT Rama Rao. The conman told the CMD that an Andhra cricketer named Nagaraju had been selected to play for the Under 25 World Cup as well as the 20-20 Sunrisers Team. He told the bizman that the cricketer hailed from a poor background and needed money for his cricket kit and tour.       

Nagaraju, pretending to be Tirupati, also told the CMD that his company’s logo would be displayed on the cricket kit. This in turn would be handed over to the cricketer through KTR in his office, he conveyed. The Prime India CMD fell for the tale and transferred a sum of `3,30,400 to Nagaraju’s bank account. 
Police reveal that Nagaraju used a similiar method to cheat MDs of several other companies as well. And each time, he would introduce himself as KTR’s PA. Nagaraju previously played cricket for the Andhra Ranji team.

Sponsorship ploy
Nagaraju called the Prime India CMD and introduced himself as Tirupati, PA of KT Rama Rao. The conman told the CMD that an Andhra cricketer named Nagaraju had been selected to play for the Under 25 World Cup. But since the lad was poor, he needed sponsorship of `3.30 L 

