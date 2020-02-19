Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Cyber Crime police books Sri Reddy for making offensive remarks against Karate Kalyani

Controversial actress Sri Reddy was on Tuesday booked by Hyderabad Cyber Crime police for making offensive statements against actress Karate Kalyani and several other film personalities.

Actress Karate Kalyani hands over a complaint letter to the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police against controversial actress Sri Reddy for putting up an offensive Facebook post against her

By Express News Service

In a Facebook live video, which was still available on the social media platform while writing this report, Sri Reddy threatened Karate Kalyani with dire consequences.

Sri Reddy can be heard saying, “Kalyani I’m letting you go because you are a woman *....* (offensive word). You know only one side of Sri Reddy. If you try to see the other side, things will become worse.”

Speaking to Express, Cyber Crime ACP KVM Prasad said, “We will write to Facebook to turn down the video, and send notices to the accused for intimidating the complainant.”

On Karate Kalyani’s complaint, a case was booked under Section 67 of Information Technology Act and Section 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) under IPC.

