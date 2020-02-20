'Fake' Aadhaar cards: UIDAI calls off enquiry fearing law and order problem in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The enquiry of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) into the illegal procurement of Aaadhaar cards by 127 people in Hyderabad, which was scheduled on Thursday (February 20), has been cancelled keeping in mind the law and order situation in the city.

The UIDAI had sent letters to the 127 people asking them to appear for enquiries at its head office at Banjara Hills.

A notice issued by the deputy director of UIDAI regional office, Hyderabad, was pasted on the walls of Mega Garden function hall on Chandrayangutta Road in Balapur where the enquiry was to be held.

According to the notice, further course of action in this regard has already been communicated to each Aaadhaar cardholder through a letter by speed post to their address mentioned in Aaadhaar.

Speaking to the New Indian Express, Amjed Ullah Khan, president of Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), said that "initially all the 127 people were asked to come on February 20. However, they had other thoughts after advice from the police claiming that a law and order situation may arise. Therefore they have been sent individual notices to appear at the head office, in groups of 10-12 people".

The UIDAI on Tuesday said its Hyderabad office has sent notices to 127 people for allegedly obtaining Aadhaar numbers on “false pretences” but asserted these have nothing to do with citizenship.

The notices were issued after receipt of reports from the police, the UIDAI said.