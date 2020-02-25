Home Cities Hyderabad

Young Women in Investment: Business skillset bootcamp for 100 in Hyderabad

All participants who complete the boot camp will be offered a stipend-paying internship for three-to-six months at a leading financial institution in India, subject to certain conditions.

Published: 25th February 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Chakarabarty, Director, Institutional Relations, South & South East Asia, CFA Institute

Amit Chakarabarty, Director, Institutional Relations, South & South East Asia, CFA Institute

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  CFA Institute, the global association of investment management professionals, opens applications for its Young Women in Investment initiative. The 2020 programme is for up to 100 selected women from any educational discipline. Candidates need to be at the minimum final-year students graduating in 2020, though candidates with higher qualifications and/or experience are also eligible to apply. Applications will close when all 100 places on the program are filled or on 8 March 2020, whichever is earlier.

Eligible women can apply for the program at www.empoweringyoungwomen.cfa.

“Lack of mentorship and opportunity has often been cited by women, particularly in tier 2/3 cities in India, as impediments to building a career. On the other hand, emerging evidence suggests that diversity can lead to higher profits and fewer risks in the investment industry. With the Young Women in Investment initiative, we are hoping to bridge the gap between the finance industry’s need for diversity and women’s desire to pursue a career in the industry,” said Amit Chakarabarty, Director, Institutional Relations, South & South East Asia, CFA Institute.

The intensive four-week boot camps, which take place simultaneously at centres in Mumbai and Bengaluru, include free room and board. Each boot camp will cover business skills and the basics of the investment industry, such as ethics, micro and macroeconomics, regulations, risk management, financial statements, securities, alternative investments, quantitative concepts, machine learning, financial modeling, with classroom sessions led by senior industry professionals. All participants who complete the boot camp will be offered a stipend-paying internship for three-to-six months at a leading financial institution in India, subject to certain conditions.

Details of the Young Women in Investment initiative, CFA Institute were announced at a seminar on ‘Career Opportunities in Financial Services for Women’ at St. Mary’s College, Yousufguda recently. The free forum featured a session by Amit Chakarabarty, Director, Institutional Relations, South & South East Asia, CFA Institute and also allowed attendees to meet past participants.

Launched in 2018, the ‘Young Women in Investment’ program aims to create awareness about, instill interest in and enable women to view the investment management industry as a viable long-term career option. It is also an attempt to help these young women gain a better understanding of the flexibility within the industry and address concerns that the financial sector disproportionately rewards those who work long and inflexible hours. The programme is a part of a wider CFA to improve investor outcomes by encouraging gender diversity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Young Women in Investment
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp