CII Centre for Innovation and Startups to come up in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Tuesday announced setting up a Centre for Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Startups in Hyderabad. The centre would be formally launched in April. t would cater to the entire country, though it will have a special emphasis on Telangana for fostering the overall growth of start-up ecosystem in the state.

The proposed centre would be supported by the State government and Pratiksha Trust, a charitable trust founded by S Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, CII National Start-up Council and co-founder of Infosys Ltd.

Principal secretary of IT Jayesh Ranjan announced this while addressing at the ‘CII Startup Connect’ held here on Tuesday.The primary objective of the centre would be to support start-ups with mentoring and other resources, attract most innovative start-ups to collaborate with the corporates among other initiatives in this space.

