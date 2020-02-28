Providence Innovation Centre launched in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao formally announced the opening of the Global Innovation Centre by Providence, a leading US-based healthcare company in Hyderabad on Thursday. The event was graced by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), Government of Telangana, Joel Reifman, US Counsel General, Hyderabad, B J Moore - Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Providence, Murali Krishna - SVP and Country Manager, Providence India, and other senior leaders from the company.

The Global Innovation Centre was established with a significant investment along with a team of employees that will be headed by Murali Krishna, SVP and Country Manager, Providence India. With this centre, the company will focus on engineering, development, modern infrastructure, data intelligence, digital innovation, cyber security, application services and support, and healthcare consulting over time.

The centre will engage in technologies like Big Data/AI/ML, Oracle Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Web Development, Natural Language Processing and Analytics. Providence wants to lead the way in modernizing the world of healthcare by being a digitally enabled platform. Technology plays an important role in bringing the Providence’s vision of ‘Health for a Better World’ to life.

About the Centre

The Centre was established with a significant investment along with a team of employees that will be headed by Murali Krishna, SVP.