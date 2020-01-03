Power Grid cuts charging rates for e-vehicles

HYDERABAD: In a significant move, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd on Thursday reduced rates by half for its electric vehicle charging stations installed along the Metro corridor as a part of its eco-friendly green services. The revised rates stand at Rs 12.60 per kWh, down from Rs 24.60 per kWh. Power Grid in association with Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd and L&T Metro (Hyderabad) Rail Ltd has installed four electric vehicle charging stations at Miyapur, Hitech City, Punjagutta and Nagole to provide charging facility to individual e-vehicles and e-taxis. Users can make payment through mobile apps, Power Grid said in a statement.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Calcutta High Court sets aside no-confidence motion against Bhatpara civic body chief
Dates of India-Japan Summit will be finalised 'very soon': MEA
SBI, Union Bank of India to sell NPAs of Rs 2,836 crore this month
'No point in carrying baggage of the past': Dhankhar confident about working together with Mamata government
Air India needs to be privatised; cooperation of employees important: Puri tells union
DSGMC alleges Sikh community being forcefully expelled from Madhya Pradesh villages