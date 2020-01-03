Power Grid cuts charging rates for e-vehicles

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant move, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd on Thursday reduced rates by half for its electric vehicle charging stations installed along the Metro corridor as a part of its eco-friendly green services. The revised rates stand at Rs 12.60 per kWh, down from Rs 24.60 per kWh. Power Grid in association with Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd and L&T Metro (Hyderabad) Rail Ltd has installed four electric vehicle charging stations at Miyapur, Hitech City, Punjagutta and Nagole to provide charging facility to individual e-vehicles and e-taxis. Users can make payment through mobile apps, Power Grid said in a statement.