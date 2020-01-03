Home Cities Hyderabad

Power Grid cuts charging rates for e-vehicles

The revised rates stand at Rs 12.60 per kWh, down from Rs 24.60 per kWh.

Published: 03rd January 2020 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

electronic car

Reuters file image of an e-car used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant move, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd on Thursday reduced rates by half for its electric vehicle charging stations installed along the Metro corridor as a part of its eco-friendly green services. The revised rates stand at Rs 12.60 per kWh, down from Rs 24.60 per kWh. Power Grid in association with Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd and L&T Metro (Hyderabad) Rail Ltd has installed four electric vehicle charging stations at Miyapur, Hitech City, Punjagutta and Nagole to provide charging facility to individual e-vehicles and e-taxis. Users can make payment through mobile apps, Power Grid said in a statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Power Grid Corporation of India electric vehicle charging stations rates reduced
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp