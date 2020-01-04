Two persons arrested from Hyderabad for cyber fraud

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad cyber crime police have arrested two persons from the city for committing cyberfrauds.

In the first case, a person named Aravind Kumar was held by the police for duping people on the pretext of providing employment. According to police, Aravind was arrested based on the plaint filed by a woman.

In the plaint, she claimed that she received phone calls from two persons soon after uploading resume on two job portals — Naukri.com and Monster.com.

They first asked her to send copies of her certificates online, which she followed and later, they demanded her to pay money for various services. Believing them, she transferred an amount of Rs 86,170, after which the accused switched off their mobile phones and cut the contact.

In another case, the police have arrested one person named Kushal Pal Singh for duping people under the pretext of e-gifts.

According to police, Kushpal is connected to the incident in which an Army sepoy, Vilas Madhukar Sundarde, killed self after falling prey to online fraud and losing Rs 90,000.