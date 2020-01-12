Hyderabad cops bribery: Anti-Corruption Bureau may get custody of Inspector and SI

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after ACB officials arrested Jubilee Hills Inspector Balavanthaiah and Sub-Inspector P Sudheer Reddy for taking bribes in the form of cash and liquor, agency officials are likely to get custody of both accused.

Officials said that the fingerprints found on two VAT 69 scotch bottles match those of SI Sudheer Reddy. The SI had collected these bottles from M Vamsi Krishna as bribe for quashing a complaint filed against him by the owner of a luxury beauty salon.

Akshaya K, the owner of Page 3 salon located in Jubilee Hills, had filed a complaint with Balavanthaiah that Vamsi Krishna had not paid a bill of Rs 34,130 after availing beauty services at her salon. Vamsi Krishna had come with a lady to Page 3 on December 29, 2019 and the duo claiming to be Tollywood biggies, simply left after getting keratin treatment for hair.

An audio clip wherein Balavanthaiah and Sudheer Reddy are heard discussing the bribe amount is also with ACB officials.