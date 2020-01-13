CAA-NRC stir: 60 detained after midnight flash protests in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed as around 60 people were detained in Tolichowki and cases were registered against them by the Hyderabad police on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday after a large group of people congregated at a flash protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and all India National Register of Citizens (NRC), inspired by the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi.

Sources said that men who were detained were to be released later. However, when it came to light that a police constable was injured in a scuffle between the protesters and police, the detained persons were booked and served notices under Sec 143 (unlawful assembly), 341 (wrongful restraint), 290 (public nuisance) and 149 (others in the wrongful assembly).

Apart from those detained, few women protesters, including social activist Khalida Parveen and Shiba Minai were also booked. Some protesters were treated for minor injuries. The flash protest which was held near Rumaan Hotel in Tolichowki started at 8.30 pm on Sunday and was anchored by a group of women.

The police said no permission was given for the protest. However, the protesters had made up their mind to sit through the night. Around midnight, the cops tried to disperse the around 500 protesters. "The police assaulted us. While they were trying to remove us, clothes of many of us got torn," Minai said.

However, the police’s attempts to remove women was met by strong opposition from local youngsters. By 2 am, the swelling number of protesters had spilled on to the nearby roads. It was then that the police decided to detain the youngsters. As the detainees were being shoved in buses, a few constables were seen lathi-charging those who slipped from their grasp.

The protesters were taken to the Goshamahal police stadium, where they continued sloganeering. They were then shifted then to Golconda PS where many were booked and served notices. They were released under specific conditions and will have face trial.

Meanwhile, at the protest spot, women continued with their sit-in, and after negotiation with the police, agreed to disperse by 3.30 am. "If you are not even going to let us protest peacefully, then what can we do?" Minai questioned.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan said, “The issue is very clear. One one hand, the TRS government says they are against CAA/NRC. However, the action of the police says otherwise. Who exactly is the CM now? Is it K Chandrasekhar Rao or Union Home Minister G Kishan Reddy."