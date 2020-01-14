3,500 bommala koluvu go on display in Hyderabad

Shyam Yadagiri By

Literally meaning ‘Court of toys’, bommala koluvu, observed during major festivals featuring an arrangement of idols and dolls, symbolises the culture and tradition of the Telugu states.

"In Telangana, bommala koluvu is showcased during Deepavali. At our home, since many decades, we have been doing it for Sankranti. Dolls from nearly four generations, since the time of my maternal grandmother, mother, wife, her mother and her grandmother are on display," shares 55-year-old B Suryanarayana Murthy, who is the correspondent of a school in Kukatpally.

Different concepts such as ‘Rythu Bazaar’ depicting vendors and the market, village atmosphere with cobblers, potters, etc., Nirmal toys of animals such as tiger, leopard, elephant, birds such as crane, peacock, among others, are being showcased. There is also a rubbery snake replica that feels like the real one!

One can also see ‘Laughing Buddha’ in various poses. The toys are mostly made of clay and wood. "This year, nearly 3,500 artefacts are being displayed. The sourcing of toys and dolls takes a few weeks. After the showcase, it takes a few more weeks to carefully remove and preserve them for the next year’s display," adds Murthy.

"The theme for this year is ‘kshirasagara madanam’, and we also have a collection of the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu," says Murthy’s wife B Padmavathi. Artefacts from countries such as China, UAE, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Sweden, Finland, Australia are also on display.

"We have been continuing this tradition since the last 70 years. My wife takes a lot of interest in decorating and decking up the artefacts, and over the years, it has become her passion," informs Murthy. The display will commence from today onwards, and continues till January 31.

From far and wide

The artefacts of Laughing Buddha in various poses are from China. The lightweight models of animals such as tiger, leopard, elephant are from Nirmal, Adilabad. The shiny ‘Burj Khalifa’ model is from Dubai, UAE, and the miniature Petronas Twin Towers are from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

AT: Lane opp. MRO office, Anand Nagar Colony, Khairatabad

