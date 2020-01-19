Hyderabad cops launch hackathon to involve youth in policing

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The two-day long Hyderabad City Police Hackathon was kicked off at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor stadium here on Saturday. The event was jointly organised by Hyderabad City Police and the Telangana government.

The focus areas for the hackathon are -- cyber crimes, crime against women and children, road safety and awareness, and social media monitoring, including tackling fake news. The event is open for all technical college students, startups and corporates. The team building the most innovative ideas will be awarded Rs 1 lakh and an opportunity to pilot their idea with the Hyderabad police.

"The objective of the event is to elicit coding solutions from the participants for problem statements like cyber crimes, crimes against women and children, road safety and awareness and social media monitoring. The hackathon is open for college students, startups, IT industry, researchers and officials from the police, defence and other government sectors," said Shikha Goel, Additional Police Commissioner, SIT.

The winning coding solutions would be the prototypes on which the police would design the technological products to improve police functions. Goel said that the hackathon is being organised to involve the younger generation to find solutions to policing challenges.

State Home Minister Md Mohammed Ali stated that the State government was providing sufficient funds which can be used for modernisation of the police force, thereby ensuring the safety of citizens. He further stated that SHE Teams, a one of a kind initiative, were approachable and aimed at providing safety to women.