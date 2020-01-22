Home Cities Hyderabad

Dog goes on a rampage in Hyderabad, attacks 34 people

A GHMC veterinary official said that the canine travelled from BS Maqta to Ameerpet attacking several people including school-going children.

A pack of stray dogs seen at Dharam Karan road on Tuesday

A pack of stray dogs seen at Dharam Karan road on Tuesday (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a suspected rabid dog attacked over 30 people on Tuesday morning over a stretch of six km. It was later beaten to death by locals near Satyam Cineplex at Ameerpet. The incident came to light after the dog attacked 34 people near Dharam Karan Road at Ameerpet, including schoolchildren.

The dog, a native stray of BS Maqta area, first bit seven people in the area, claim locals. Speaking to Express, Dr M Jevya, GHMC veterinary official of the area, said, "We got a call around 1 pm with a complaint of multiple dog bites in BS Maqta. On reaching the area, we realised the dog had travelled all the way to Dharam Karan Road and then to Ameerpet near Satyam Cineplex where it was beaten to death by agitated locals. According to our records, close to 25 people were bitten by the dog. People have been admitted to nearby hospitals as well as Institute of Preventive Medicine." 

However, when Express spoke to medical attendants at Challa Multispeciality Hospital, at Dharam Karan Rd, they said they received 34 patients from Ameerpet alone, which included five school-going minors.

Shopkeepers around BS Maqta told Express that at least seven people were bitten by the dog in the morning. Another shopkeeper from Ameerpet claimed, “The dog was pelted with stones and beaten by the residents around. That’s when it became unstable and started attacking everyone around.”

Dog might have been rabid, says GHMC vet

The dog that bit 34 residents is suspected to be a rabid dog. Dr Jevya, the GHMC official in-charge of the Central Zone, said, "When we found the dog, it was drooling and frothing."

Additionally, shopkeepers and residents said that the dog was unstable and violent. "Aggression, and drooling are symptoms of rabies. We have sent the samples for test. We will be able to confirm by Wednesday morning if the dog was rabid," said Dr Jevya

