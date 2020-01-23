FICCI FLO signs MoU with We Hub to provide incubation support to women entrepreneurs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: FICCI FLO signs MoU with We Hub to provide incubation support to the existing women entrepreneurs of FLO. Sona Chatwani chairperson of FLO Hyderabad said that it is a knowledge enrichment activity connecting FLO Entrepreneurs (Women MSMEs, SMEs, Startups and others) with mentors in some chosen areas such as branding, market research, mentorship and handholding, Investment/Angel brokers, Incubation and Business Networking to support its members in their entrepreneurial journey, development and growth.

The Panel of mentors, experts, consultants who interacted with 70 plus FLO members include Deepti Ravula, CEO of We Hub- for startup and acceleration for existing business; Ramakanth of RBC Worldwide – for Branding, Digital and Marketing; Shilpa Jain of Hiregange and Associates - for GST related queries; Seetharam Prayaga and Kartik Damodar of Guardian Consultancy Services Private Limited for Financial consultation and Laxmi Narayana of Laxminarayana and Associates - for legal queries.