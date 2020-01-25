Home Cities Hyderabad

Balcony farms, hydroponics and more at Hyderabad's Nursery Mela

Hydroponic plants seem to be garnering a lot of attention from the visitors this year.

Visitors at All India Horticulture, Agriculture and Grand Nursery Mela on Necklace Road on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Innovations in hydroponic plants, robotic cultivation, vertical and rooftop  kitchen and home garden plants and solutions are what you can expect at the five-day 8th All India Horticulture, Agriculture and Grand Nursery Mela being  here at People’s Plaza at Necklace Road.

The event which will continue till January 27 and is organised by Telangana Event Organisers has over 120 stalls comprising nurseries from Bangalore, Pune, Kalingpun, Kadium, Kakinada and Faridabad.

Hydroponic plants seem to be garnering a lot of attention from the visitors this year. Hydroponics  is a method of growing plants in a water based, nutrient rich solution. These plants do not require soil, instead the root system is supported using an inert medium such as perlite, rockwool, clay pellets, peat moss or vermiculite.

Greens like lettuce, spinach, Swiss chard, and kale, herbs like basil, parsley, oregano, cilantro and tomatoes work well  for hydroponic gardening, says Dr. Satyanarayana Reddy, Infinity Green Farms. "These are organic and natural. They don’t need soil. They grow fast. They are not prone to diseases much, they are affordable and yield well," he informs. Growing Hydroponic Graden is a new trend now, he says.

Tray Trees, a Bonsai Studio by Dinesh Madaram,  was another attraction as he displayed handmade flower pots featuring vertical bonsai, forest with fountain etc and others.  It costs up to Rs 70,000.

Another stall, Home Crop features the concept of converting terraces and balconies as the new farms. HomeCrop promotes easy to grow toxin-free vegetables at home.  Evergreen Organics which provides Kitchen Garden Services has put up stall promoting a home as a healthy farm.  

Leafepot exhibited some designer pots. Grow bags, potting soil, bio fertilisers, water plants, grafted cactus plants, pure honey (unheated, unfiltered raw honey, ideal for medicinal use) and a chrysanthemum garden by Ganapathi Garden were some of the other attractions.

The mela also showcases different gardening methods, various plant collections from all over the country; trends in terrace garden, vertical garden besides latest technologies and innovations in the agriculture and horticulture industry etc. The Mela also features seeds, saplings, planters and other gardening paraphernalia too.

