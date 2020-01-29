Home Cities Hyderabad

IIT-Hyderabad develops drug delivery system to treat fungal infections

The method, which is based on essential oils, can also counter those fungi that have developed resistance to conventional antifungal drugs.

Published: 29th January 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Mudrika Khandelwal, associate professor, IIT Hyderabad, with her PhD student Shivakalyani Adepu (left) at a laboratory on the University campus

Dr Mudrika Khandelwal, associate professor, IIT Hyderabad, with her PhD student Shivakalyani Adepu (left) at a laboratory on the University campus.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A team of researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad have developed a new drug delivery system to treat fungal infections, without running the risk of inducing drug resistance.

The method, which is based on essential oils, can also counter those fungi that have developed resistance to conventional antifungal drugs. Microorganisms such as bacteria and fungi have a remarkable capacity to evolve resistance to antimicrobial agents used to destroy them. There are several instances of this and the drug industry is facing a big challenge with many antibiotics becoming less effective. 

The research was led by Dr Mudrika Khandelwal, associate professor, department of materials science and metallurgical engineering, IIT-H. The research paper was co-authored by her student Shivakalyani Adepu. Highlighting the need for developing alternate, non-resistance inducing treatment options for fungal diseases Khandelwal says, "Given the prevalence of fungal afflictions such as vaginal infections, diaper rash, athlete’s foot and nail fungus caused by the Candida family of fungi, drug resistance can become life-threatening." 

To find a solution for the issue, the IIT-H team turned to natural products. “Herbal essential oils and their ingredients are a promising class of effective antimicrobials. Thymol found in oregano oils, carvacrol found in thyme and eugenol found in clove oil, have excellent antimicrobial action against all types of Candida fungi,” she added. 

A way to overcome this problem is to design a suitable carrier system that can protect the oils/active principles from these factors, and yet, release them in a controlled manner so that the antifungal action can be fully harnessed, say the researchers. The researchers found that using the microcapsules alone as the carrier can cause uncontrolled, burst release of the ingredients.

As a follow-up of the findings, the researchers are developing a prototype, anti-fungal hygiene product with funding from the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC).The research was supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) grants from the US conglomerate AT&T.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIT Hyderabad Dr Mudrika Khandelwal Fungal infections
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
NAMMA METRO CHUGS ALONG, BUT SLOWLY: The Bengaluru Metro came closer to its longpromised ridership of 5 lakh commuters per day by clocking its highest-ever ridership of 4,83,103. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation fare revenue crossed Rs 1 crore daily. The last train departure time has been extended to 12 am, and will be extended by 35 more minutes from January 1. Work related to Phase-II of Namma Metro continued throughout the year, with construction work taking place across the city. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Congested Bengaluru going the China way?
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp