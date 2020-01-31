Home Cities Hyderabad

Novel coronavirus: 2 new suspected cases in Hyderabad

ICMR to receive test kits from Centre today, State plans to procure 25,000 N95 masks, 10,000 PPE and 25,000 sanitizers

Published: 31st January 2020 09:59 AM

The 29-year-old software engineer who returned from Shanghai on Thursday night admitted in the isolation ward at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad | S Senabagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two new suspected cases of Coronavirus have been admitted to isolation wards at Fever Hospital and Gandhi Hospital.

The swab samples of both these suspected patients have been collected and been sent to NIV, Pune.

The State is expecting the testing kits from the Centre for the ICMR lab at Gandhi Hospital by Friday. The five previous patients have been discharged as they did not have any visible symptoms, however, the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme continues to monitor them at their residences.

Dr G Srinivas Rao, director, Public Health, told Express, “Once the test kits are received, we will have to run a standardization cycle. After that, we can officially start the testing here.”Recent patient is a software engineer in Shanghai

Speaking to Express, the lone 29-year-old patient at Fever Hospital said, “I am a software engineer in Shanghai. I returned from Shanghai via Malaysia to Hyderabad on Wednesday. I was thermal screened at both the airports.”

He added, “However, I developed a sore throat on Thursday and therefore, came to Fever Hospital myself.”

The isolation ward at the hospital carries a sombre look, as many of the exhausted attendants choose to sit outside the ward with their masks and protective gear off. The dimly lit ward, carries a sterile smell.

One of the attendants at the isolation ward in Fever Hospital said, “Due to the fear of contracting the virus, we visit the patient during treatment times only, or when required. However, we do not sit inside the ward, because constantly wearing a mask is exhausting. However, a fresh mask is a must, every time we enter the ward.”

