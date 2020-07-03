Hyderabad: Khairtabad Ganesh idol to be 27 feet tall, made of clay this year

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: FOR the first time in the history of the renowned Khairtabad Ganesh, the utsav committee has decided to build a 27-feet high Ganesha idol made of clay. The decision was taken as processions and large gatherings are not allowed in the city due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee has never built a Ganesha idol made of clay in its 66-year history. The estimated cost of the idol is Rs 50-60 lakh. The clay idol would enable the Khairtabad Ganesh Utsav Committee (KGUC) to immerse the idol at the same place where they build it, hence avoiding the need to move it to a water body

The KGUC is planning to start building the idol from July 10. Earlier, in May, the committee wanted to build a 66- feet high idol, but decided against it in light of the increasing COVID-19 cases in the city.

Singuri Sudharshan, Chairman of the committee, said, "We will start the works once we get permissions and guidelines from the government. In the committee meeting, it was decided to restrict the ‘darshan’ to devotees, but we want to continue the tradition."