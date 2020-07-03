STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Social media appeal helps critical COVID-19 Telangana patient find plasma donor

The official, who has served in the State government for 32 years, complained of acute chest pain on June 26. He was admitted to KIMS Begumpet in the early hours of Saturday. 

A youth donates plasma for Covid treatment at the plasma bank established at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences

A youth donates plasma for Covid treatment at the plasma bank established at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A senior employee in Telangana's Industries department, who was recently found to be COVID-19 positive and had developed pneumonia, has found a plasma donor after his daughter sought help on social media on June 30. 

"Upon reaching KIMS Begumpet, his oxygen levels dropped and he was shifted to ICU immediately and was put on a ventilator," his daughter said on Twitter.

The family was informed by doctors that the official had tested positive for COVID-19. He has continued to remain on a ventilator since. 

"We are currently in a helpless situation. My mother is also showing symptoms and is severely ill. Her COVID-19 reports are yet to come," the daughter said, while requesting Industries minister KT Rama Rao to help her in arranging for a blood donor for plasma therapy. 

On Friday, the issue was taken up by principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan who tweeted, "One of our employees has been tested pneumonia covid positive and is critical. In urgent need of Plasma donor with B +Ve blood group. Donor should be a COVID recovered person and should have COVID negative report tested before 28 days." 

An hour later, he informed that a plasma donor had been identified.

In COVID-19 pneumonia, people develop acute respiratory distress syndrome, a progressive type of respiratory failure that happens when air sacs in lungs gets filled up with fluid. This necessitates mechanical ventilation for helping the patient breathe. 

