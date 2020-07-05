Fake film director held in cheating case in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after Cyber Crime police registered a case after film director Ajay Bhupathi alleged that an unknown man was pretending to be him and luring women with film offers, a suspect was picked up on Saturday.

It is reported that the suspect contacted the women through WhatsApp and other social media platforms. He was picked up based on the mobile number and location of the SIM card. Action will be taken against him after the police collect enough evidence. It is suspected that the detained person might have been involved in similar offences elsewhere.

The police have asked the victims to come down to the station and lodge official complaints. A few days ago, an unknown man gave out advertisements in social media inviting applications from women for roles in Tollywood. He exhorted money from the victims and allegedly harassed them.