Tea-lemon for your hair

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even though we are in the un-lockdown phase, the spike in the Covid-19 positive cases has forced many to stay indoors and work from home mostly in pajamas and those crumpled tees with occasional washing of the face and the usual quick bath with on-thecounter body wash or soap. The hurried body care in these times, when unnecessary stress finds its way in our bodies, isn’t enough. It’s time to reconnect with natural remedies to beautify skin and hair. And who better can advise the same other than the noted beauty expert Shahnaz Husain? Here are some of the tips and beauty secrets she shares:

YOUR PERSONALISED LUXURY BATH

Some of these can remove fatigue, while others replace oils, or relieve itching. Select one according to your needs:

Honey:

Add two tablespoons of honey to a bucket of bathwater. It is said to induce relaxation and leave your skin soft and moist.

Vinegar:

Add two tablespoons of vinegar. This helps to relieve itching. Eau de Cologne: Adding a few drops of cologne makes you feel cool and leaves the body fragrant.

Almond Oil:

Add one tablespoon almond oil to your bath water if you have dry skin.

After-bath Body Lotion:

Mix together 100 ml rose water with one tablespoon pure glycerin. Keep in a bottle with a lid in the fridge.

BEAUTY SCHEDULE FOR THE FACE

After cleansing, tone the skin. Boil 2 to 3 cups of water and add 2 green tea bags. Let it soak for a few minutes. Cool the water and keep it in the fridge. Apply on the face with cotton wool. Use a scrub twice a week. For a scrub for all skin types, mix together 3 teaspoons ground almonds with 3 teaspoons curd and pinch of turmeric. Mix together and apply on the face. After ten minutes, rub gently on the face and wash off with water.

THE BEAUTY ROUTINE DURING THE PANDEMIC

It should include a healthy diet and lifestyle, which not only benefits beauty but also builds up immunity and good health. Have a diet that is high in fresh fruits and vegetables, unprocessed cereals, sprouted grains, nuts, seeds, yogurt, etc. Citrus fruits and leafy green vegetables help to build up immunity, especially against colds, coughs, and respiratory ailments. Some form of daily exercise is also necessary. Exercise helps in reducing stress and also builds up stamina and strength.

Every tissue of the body needs oxygen, so begin your exercises by doing deep breathing in front of an open window. Yoga is one of the best forms of exercising. Normally, skincare involves cleansing, exfoliation, toning, moisturizing, nourishing, and mask. Cleansing helps to remove dirt, pollutants, stale sweat, oil, dead skin cells, and make-up. Scrubs remove dead skin cells. Toning helps improve blood circulation to the skin surface, close the pores, and refresh the skin. Rosewater is one of the best natural skin toners. One of the main aspects of skincare is sun protection with sunscreen before going out in the sun. For oily skin, apply a sunscreen gel. Apply a mask twice a week. Masks help to add a glow and delay visible aging signs.

NATURAL REMEDIES FOR HAIR CARE DURING THE RAINY SEASON

The hot and humid season undermines the beauty of the hair. Sweat and oil secretions attract dirt and pollutants, making the hair dull and matted. The salt in our sweat also makes the hair rough and robs it of b o dy a n d shine. Wash hair frequently, using less s h a m p o o and rinse well with water. For sticky dandruff, hot oil therapy is useful. Heat sesame seed oil or olive oil and apply it on the scalp with cotton wool, rubbing gently to dislodge the flakes. Then dip a towel in hot water, squeeze out the water and wrap the hot towel around the head, like a turban. Keep it on for 5 minutes.

Repeat the hot towel wrap 3 or 4 times. This helps the hair and scalp absorb the oil better. Leave the oil on overnight. Next morning, apply the juice of a lemon on the scalp and wash your hair after 20 minutes. For limp and oily hair, have a tea-water and lemon rinse. Take used tea leaves and boil them again in 4 to 5 cups of water. The amount of water depends on the length of the hair. Strain and cool the water. Add the juice of a lemon and use it as a final rinse after shampoo. To add shine, you can also whisk the egg white with the juice of a lemon and apply on the hair half an hour before your shampoo. Another problem is that of bad odour from the scalp during the humid season. For a fragrant hair rinse, add the juice of a lemon and half a cup of rose water to a mug of water and use it as a last rinse after washing the hair.