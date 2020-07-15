Rs 450-cr worth road work completed in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making the best of the lockdown period, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) maintenance wing completed work worth Rs 450 crore under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP).

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar said as per the directions of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, the civic body has undertaken various works under the CRMP and completed these at the earliest.

On usual days, the working hours for laying of BT roads is from 11 pm to 5 am (six hours) and the turnover about 1.5 km of a four-lane stretch. But during the lockdown, when the traffic was less, the working hours increased to 14 hours. Also, by deploying multiple sets of machinery, the CRMP agencies could lay about 250 km of BT roads and a few VDCC roads.

The value of work completed in the GHMC limits is Rs 320 crore so far, and the agencies are likely to complete more work worth Rs 400 crore by July-end. Other contractors also completed work worth Rs 50 crore in various circles.