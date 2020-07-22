STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Curtains come down on century-old heritage block of Hyderabad's Osmania General Hospital

The shifting was expedited over the last week after heavy rains flooded the heritage block on two successive days leaving ailing patients in knee-deep water

Published: 22nd July 2020 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

A woman wades through ankle-deep water in the flooded ground-floor ward of the Osmania General Hospital following incessant rains on Wednesday | VINAY MADAPU |

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The curtains have fallen on the historic century-old heritage block of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) as all six wards and two operation theaters have been moved into new buildings in the same campus to prevent any untoward incident as the structure was crumbling.

The shifting was expedited over the last week after heavy rains flooded the heritage block on two successive days leaving ailing patients in knee-deep water. The incident brought embarrassment to the government as it is the only major hospital in the state which is managing general ailments and patients since the Gandhi Hospital was made a dedicated COVID treatment centre.

"We wanted to avert any mishaps as it was a huge risk to keep patients there. It was not only due to the inundation but the walls have also been weakened which is why it was in the best interests of patients to shift them to other buildings," noted Pandu Naik, interim Superintendent of the OGH.

With this, the saga of medical services in the heritage hospital has come to a close after several protests and deliberations to renovate and demolish it had taken place.

While the six wards have been shifted to Quli Qutub Shah building, the two operation theaters (OT) will function out of the emergency OT and the Quli Qutub Shah OT complex, informed the interim Superintendent.

Meanwhile, work on the rainwater canal passing below the OGH is still going on. Though the obstructions have been removed, the reconstruction of the drain is a herculean task as the flow of water is too high. Factoring in the time that will be taken for this, officials decided to end all patient care services in the OGH.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Osmania General Hospital Hyderabad
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp