HMDA to transform Osmania University into 'Green Campus'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The famed Osmania University campus would soon turn into a Green Campus thanks to Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) as it has initiated mass plantations wherever vacant space is available across the campus.

In six months, the OU campus will sport a completely different look.

As many as 10 lakh saplings will be planted on a war footing in the vacant 800 acres land and in 100 places plantation will be developed based on Yadadri model (Miyawaki model).

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Principal Secretary and in-charge OU Vice Chancellor, Arvind Kumar is monitoring the programme on a daily basis.

HMDA officials told Express that mass plantation in OU campus was being taken up after 25 years and every available space would be made use of and large-scale lung spaces would be developed as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao. Road side plantations will be taken up on both sides of the 10-km roads.

With more plantations, the OU lands could be protected from encroachments, HMDA officials said.