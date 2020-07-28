STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Artificial Intelligence lab launched at GMRIT

An Artificial Intelligence laboratory was inaugurated at the GMR Institute of Technology (GMRIT) at Rajam in Srikakulam on Monday.

Published: 28th July 2020

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An Artificial Intelligence laboratory was inaugurated at the GMR Institute of Technology (GMRIT) at Rajam in Srikakulam on Monday. The facility has been set up to provide training and certification on AI application development to its students and faculty through a new curriculum. 

GBS Raju, business chairman of GMR Airports, said, “GMRIT has taken a significant step in establishing an exclusive laboratory to introduce its students to AI learning courses. AI has its footprints and application in all sectors. It is a moment of pride as we launch such an innovative, training-based learning approach for students and teachers.

The objective of this initiative is to help address challenges by designing one of the most accessible and comprehensive gateways for students to begin their AI journey. The goal is to introduce students to the foundational skills of AI to make them not just consumers of AI, but creators as well.” The laboratory is equipped to offer specialised training in AI and related technologies.

