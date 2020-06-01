STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Better English helps students earn 23% higher

College students using technology-based models in improving spoken English showed 2.1 times improvement over the ones who have no English-language training.

Published: 01st June 2020 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  College students using technology-based models in improving spoken English showed 2.1 times improvement over the ones who have no English-language training. This is one of the insights that surfaced from a study conducted by Michael & Susan Dell Foundation and Sattva Consulting on Monday. The results were of a study conducted two and half year pan-India study done between January 2017 to July 2019 for 14,000 final year college students.

The focus of the study was the urban youth job-seeker population, with a focus on Tier III and IV colleges with otherwise no access to job readiness coaching. The Foundation is focused on enabling children and youth in aspirational India to reach their goals through quality education and employment opportunities while Sattva is a consulting firm in the social impact sector. In the last decade, the importance of English has risen with an increase in the number of jobs that require fluency in spoken English.

In a 2012 survey by the Economist Intelligence Unit, 70 percent of executives said their workforce will need to master English to realise corporate expansion plans, and a quarter said more than 50 percent of their total workforce would need English ability. Yet only four percent of men and two percent of women in wage employment in India report speaking fluently in English. The multi-year study conclusively shows that ed-tech is an effective, affordable, and scalable English-language learning tool that can improve employability for low-income, aspirational Indian youth at scale.

The results of this study have even greater relevance in light of the recent COVID-19 pandemic. Given the economic impact of the crisis, there will be a stronger need for students to improve their chances of employability and their readiness to the market. In addition, the continued risk of the pandemic and the emerging reality of social distancing would mean the role of technology in education will continue to grow. Geeta Goel, Country Director – India, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation said. “The study demonstrates that technology is an effective tool for helping students learn to speak English at scale. This can translate into more aspirational jobs opening up for low-income students graduating from college.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp