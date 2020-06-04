7 deaths, 129 new COVID-19 cases as Telangana crosses 3,000 mark

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 129 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the State to 3,020. Seven new deaths were also reported, taking the toll to 99. GHMC led in terms of the caseload on Wednesday, reporting over 108 cases. Only two cases were that of migrants coming in from other states. Districts like Asifabad and Sircilla, which had earlier been Covid-free, also saw new cases being reported.

While a majority of the cases reported till now are from local transmission, over 448 cases were reported from those who had arrived from Saudi Arabia and migrant workers who recently arrived from other states. Plasma transfusion yields positive results Even though the situation appears grim, State health officials, through the medical bulletin, informed that plasma transfusions for Covid-19 patients at Gandhi Hospital had yielded good results.

“As per the ICMR clinical trial, five patients from Telangana were given plasma transfusions at Gandhi Hospital. The therapy was introduced to the patients when their oxygen saturation levels dropped below 84-90 per cent. All have reported clinical improvement,” said the medical bulletin.

These transfusions were given twice to all five patients, and while one has already been discharged, three others are off the oxygen support and one continues to seek oxygen support intermittently. The transfusions are crucial in light of the fact that there is no definitive treatment, therapy or vaccine for the deadly disease. The hospital has also provided 75 dialysis cycles to Covid -19 positive patients at its exclusive dialysis facility.