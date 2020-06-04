STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

7 deaths, 129 new COVID-19 cases as Telangana crosses 3,000 mark

Telangana recorded 129 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the State to 3,020. Seven new deaths were also reported, taking the toll to 99. 

Published: 04th June 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

A man giving the sanitizer and thermal check by wearing PPE suit to the customers who came to buy take away food at outside at a restaurant at Ameerpet on fear of corona virus in Hyderabad.

A man giving the sanitizer and thermal check by wearing PPE suit to the customers who came to buy take away food at outside at a restaurant at Ameerpet on fear of corona virus in Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS/sathya keerthi)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 129 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the State to 3,020. Seven new deaths were also reported, taking the toll to 99. GHMC led in terms of the caseload on Wednesday, reporting over 108 cases. Only two cases were that of migrants coming in from other states. Districts like Asifabad and Sircilla, which had earlier been Covid-free, also saw new cases being reported. 

While a majority of the cases reported till now are from local transmission, over 448 cases were reported from those who had arrived from  Saudi Arabia and migrant workers who recently arrived from other states. Plasma transfusion yields positive results Even though the situation appears grim, State health officials, through the medical bulletin, informed that plasma transfusions for Covid-19 patients at Gandhi Hospital had yielded good results. 

“As per the ICMR clinical trial, five patients from Telangana were given plasma transfusions at Gandhi Hospital. The therapy was introduced to the patients when their oxygen saturation levels dropped below 84-90 per cent. All have reported clinical improvement,” said the medical bulletin.

These transfusions were given twice to all five patients, and while one has already been discharged, three others are off the oxygen support and one continues to seek oxygen support intermittently. The transfusions are crucial in light of the fact that there is no definitive treatment, therapy or vaccine for the deadly disease. The hospital has also provided 75 dialysis cycles to Covid -19 positive patients at its exclusive dialysis facility.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana coronavirus COVID 19 cases
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp