Now, owner and developer to share land in 60:40 ratio in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Under the Land Pooling Scheme, which is aimed at promoting planned development in Hyderabad Metropolitan Region, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department issued a new order on sharing of developable land.

As per the new orders, the developable area will be shared between the land owner and developer in 60:40 ratio as against 50:50 ratio that is currently in practice.

Out of the HMDA share, five per cent will be earmarked for EWS Housing, 10 per cent for LIG Housing and 10 per cent for MIG Housing as required under Section 24 of the HMDA Act, 2008. The HMDA will be at liberty to amalgamate, group such allocated areas into one area or one place within the scheme. The HMDA and allotted owners will be at liberty to allocate, dispose, auction or lease their share of developable area as residential, residentialcum- commercial, offices, institutional, IT or, mix of the above uses as per zoning regulations.

To expedite the land pooling, the MAUD suggested certain steps, starting with the HMDA taking consent from land owners, approval of the intent to undertake the scheme from the HMDA Internal Committee and finally notifying with reference to declaration of the Land Pooling Scheme, Area Development Plan and Development Scheme by HMDA. The Non-Agricultural Lands Assessment Act charges of the lands would be borne by the HMDA and the Registration and Stamp Duty fees of the sale deeds will be executed by the HMDA for the allocated plots, sites to owners by HMDA-to be borne by HMDA.

Within six months from the date of approval of the draft development scheme, land pooling scheme, area development plan and development scheme plan, the HMDA will complete the physical demarcation of roads, open spaces, utilities, plots and the basic formation of roads with gravel. It will complete the entire infrastructure in phases in three years. The title deeds, documents will be executed in favour of land owners according to reconstituted plots and draft approved scheme in three months from the date of approval of draft scheme.