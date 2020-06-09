STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

E-Fest to raise funds during the pandemic 

PG Head Boy Pawan Kumar Pandey said, “The e-fest is a glimpse of the capability of the talented students in our country.

Published: 09th June 2020 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

By ANANYA MARIAM RAJESH
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Loyola Academy was among the first in the city to conduct an online fest named ‘Kurukshetra – Battle with Covid-19.’ Principal of the college Fr Dr P Anthony Reddy said, “The e-fest is a platform where we wanted to raise awareness about the pandemic and also contribute to the relief work. It is an initiative of the student council members of UG and PG where events like digital poster making,

slogan writing among others were conducted.” Fr Dr L Joji Reddy, the Vice-Principal of the PG courses said, “The e-fest Kurukshetra was planned based on helping the country to feed the needy and treat the COVID19 patients. Loyola earlier the year also initiated Solomon’s Foundation (Adhyatma) to feed the underprivileged and counsel them on health and hygiene.

My neighbours similarly is an ongoing e-learning initiative for the ones in need.” UG Head Boy Hemanth Reddy representing the council mentioned, “Kurukshetra- Battling with COVID19 is the first kind of e-fest with the unique initiative of registrations being in the form of a minimum donation of Rs 10.” These donations had to be made to any NGO or organised fund helping the country to fight against COVID-19, he added. PG Head Boy Pawan Kumar Pandey said, “The e-fest is a glimpse of the capability of the talented students in our country. India’s fight with Coronavirus resembles the battle of Mahabharata fought on the fields of Kurukshetra.

This e-fest catered to students participating from home while being socially distant.”A total of 210 colleges participated from all over the country including NIFT, Patna, and Amity University, Delhi. Chennai’s Stella Maris grabbed the best college award. Loyola Academy’s Kurukshetra contributed `9,200 to help the country fight against COVID-19.

Ananya Mariam Rajesh
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp