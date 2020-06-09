E-Fest to raise funds during the pandemic 

ANANYA MARIAM RAJESH By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Loyola Academy was among the first in the city to conduct an online fest named ‘Kurukshetra – Battle with Covid-19.’ Principal of the college Fr Dr P Anthony Reddy said, “The e-fest is a platform where we wanted to raise awareness about the pandemic and also contribute to the relief work. It is an initiative of the student council members of UG and PG where events like digital poster making,

slogan writing among others were conducted.” Fr Dr L Joji Reddy, the Vice-Principal of the PG courses said, “The e-fest Kurukshetra was planned based on helping the country to feed the needy and treat the COVID19 patients. Loyola earlier the year also initiated Solomon’s Foundation (Adhyatma) to feed the underprivileged and counsel them on health and hygiene.

My neighbours similarly is an ongoing e-learning initiative for the ones in need.” UG Head Boy Hemanth Reddy representing the council mentioned, “Kurukshetra- Battling with COVID19 is the first kind of e-fest with the unique initiative of registrations being in the form of a minimum donation of Rs 10.” These donations had to be made to any NGO or organised fund helping the country to fight against COVID-19, he added. PG Head Boy Pawan Kumar Pandey said, “The e-fest is a glimpse of the capability of the talented students in our country. India’s fight with Coronavirus resembles the battle of Mahabharata fought on the fields of Kurukshetra.

This e-fest catered to students participating from home while being socially distant.”A total of 210 colleges participated from all over the country including NIFT, Patna, and Amity University, Delhi. Chennai’s Stella Maris grabbed the best college award. Loyola Academy’s Kurukshetra contributed `9,200 to help the country fight against COVID-19.

– Ananya Mariam Rajesh

