Spike in crimes against women, kids post liquor sale resumption

However, fewer complaints, in this case, could be due to lower reporting of the crime and not particularly because of a decrease in the crimes.

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Complaints of crimes against women and children had reduced in the initial period of the lockdown, but rose soon after alcohol shops were reopened, said recently-appointed Additional DGP of Women Safety Wing, Swati Lakra.

However, fewer complaints, in this case, could be due to lower reporting of the crime and not particularly because of a decrease in the crimes. Speaking to Express, Lakra said there can be multiple reasons for this decrease. “For example, many women and children could not have reached out to us because they might have been sharing the same space as the perpetrators or due to the non-availability of a phone during the lockdown,”  she said.

Liquor sales in Telangana resumed on May 7 in Telangana, after which, there was a steep rise in the complaints, added Lakra. “We saw a sudden spurt in the complaints of domestic violence. This also indicates that alcoholism is a major factor in domestic violence,” she said.

Reaching out to victims:

To reach out to most of the victims during the pandemic, the police have increased patrol vehicles, especially for victims of domestic violence. She said that immediate police presence in domestic violence cases can stop the violence and prevent its recurrence.

“However, post that, victims also need psychological help for which we have roped in 20 psychologists. We have made a new app and a helpline number that is not open for all citizens but to help only the victims,”  she added. The psychologists provide additional assistance to the victims. These counseling sessions will be available in multiple languages. When asked if the crimes would rise, especially eve-teasing cases where criminals can easily hide behind the face masks, she said, “To curb crime in a new situation one has to be innovative. We are equipped with the best technology. We have cameras in most places in the city so it will not be difficult for us to grab the accused.”

About the increase in cyber crime, she added that as the world is now relying on the internet and we might see a rise in cyber crime. However, the police is being trained in each district to curb it.

