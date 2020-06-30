STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Robin Hood Army' gears up all India campaign to distribute excess food from restaurants to needy

They have tied up with a Hyderabad-based logistics firm called Exprs who will be collecting these essential items from the vendors and distributing them to different locations.

Published: 30th June 2020 09:37 AM

RHA Hyderabad Chapter, which has 1,200 volunteers, is collaborating with residential communities, corporates, individual donors, foodie groups from social media, other NGOs, influencers, etc and collecting grocery kits, and sanitation kits for the city and solar lights, tarpaulins, umbrellas etc.

RHA Hyderabad Chapter, which has 1,200 volunteers, is collaborating with residential communities, corporates, individual donors, foodie groups from social media, other NGOs, influencers, etc and collecting grocery kits, and sanitation kits for the city and solar lights, tarpaulins, umbrellas etc.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Robin Hood Army (RHA), a six-year-old non-profit zero fund organisation which has been collecting excess food from restaurants and distributing it to the needy, is gearing up for a 45-day campaign across India including Hyderabad.

“We call it the #Mission30M. Every Independence Day, RHA does a special drive across all cities in India. This year we intend to serve 30 million people across 10 countries for 45 days starting from the July 1 to August 15, 2020.  Team Hyderabad is planning to serve six million people across 16 chapters in Hyderabad and around 40 tribal hamlets in Telangana, Bhadradri, East Godavari for 45 days.

We are coordinating with the heads of each of these bodies, from cab associations to tailors and bouncers association, to understand their need and serve them,” says Uma Chilakamarri, city head of RHA Chapter. “We want the needy to please reach out to us so that we can arrange for grocery kits and other essentials. There is no shy in asking if there is a genuine need,” she states.

RHA Hyderabad Chapter, which has 1,200 volunteers, is collaborating with residential communities, corporates, individual donors, foodie groups from social media, other NGOs, influencers, etc and collecting grocery kits, and sanitation kits for the city and solar lights, tarpaulins, umbrellas etc. They have tied up with a Hyderabad-based logistics firm called Exprs who will be collecting these essential items from the vendors and distributing them to different locations.

“We are identifying the lower income group of people in the society, tailors, barbers, bouncers, gym instructors, cab drivers, auto drivers, people working in hotels, transgender people, anyone and everyone who need support during these difficult times who survive on their monthly earnings and who have lost their jobs or income due to Covid-19. Those in need can reach out to them via  RobinHood Army Hyderabad on Facebook.

