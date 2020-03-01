Man rapes both his minor daughters in Hyderabad; tries to kill wife who came to kids' rescue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a horrific incident, a 45-year-old man attempted to kill his wife, when she tried to prevent him from forcing himself on their 12-year-old daughter at Dundigal on Friday. It also came to light that the man has sexually assaulted his daughters, aged 12 and 14, on several occasions in the past.

Inspector Dundigal A Venkatesham said a case under charges of rape and POCSO act has been registered against the accused and investigation is underway.

According to police, the family hailing from Bihar migrated to Hyderabad a few years ago and was residing at Khaisar Nagar of Gajularamaram village under Dundigal police limits.

The accused works for a private company at Jeedimetla industrial area, while his wife is a homemaker. Their two daughters study in a nearby school. On Friday night, the man came home drunk. He took his younger daughter, 12, into the adjoining room and attempted to force himself on her.

As she raised an alarm, his wife and older daughter, 14, woke up and came to the girl’s rescue. As his wife prevented him, he pulled out a chunni, tied it around her neck and tried to kill her. But the girls ran out shouting for help.

Neighbours called the police, but the accused fled the spot. Inquiries revealed that more than a year ago, when his wife and younger daughter were away from home, he sexually assaulted his older daughter. T

he man continued doing so threatening to kill her if she revealed it to her mother and sister.

The younger daughter confided in her mother that he had sexually assaulted her for the first time in January 2020, and multiple times afterwards.

The police shifted the girls for medical examination and registered a case. A special team has been formed to nab him.