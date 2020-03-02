Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad police lock down EFLU to keep students off CAA stir

Face-off between police and students continue for more than an hour.

Published: 02nd March 2020 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

One of the three gates at EFLU locked by the police to prevent students from leaving the campus to take part in a protest against CAA in Hyderabad on Sunday

One of the three gates at EFLU locked by the police to prevent students from leaving the campus to take part in a protest against CAA in Hyderabad on Sunday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A face off occurred between the police and students of English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) on Sunday as all the gates at the university were locked and students were prevented from moving in and out of the campus.

The move came after the police received information that the students had plans of participating in a gathering outside the university. The face-off continued for around one-and-a-half hours, after which the gates were opened.

One of the EFLU students, who did not want to be named, said, “We received information on WhatsApp that there is a gathering against CAA, NRC and NPR at Moazzam Jahi market and we wanted to participate. Around 2.45 pm, as we reached the university gate, we found out that the gates were locked and police were deployed outside. All three entry/exit gates were locked. None of the students were allowed to move in or out of the university”.

The students gathered at the university main gate to protest against the lock-down. A few students climbed over the locked gates and staged a protest outside the university.

A police official told Express, “We received information that the students planned to participate in a protest at Moazzam Jahi market following which they were not allowed to move out and attend the gathering. The university gates were closed from 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm after which we left the place”.

