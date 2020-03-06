Price cap on private hospitals treating COVID patients in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Health Ministry has planned to impose a price cap on private hospitals treating the possible-COVID patients. Additionally, drug inspectors would be deployed to crack down on pharmacies selling masks and sanitisers at exorbitant prices.

After the Health Minister Eatala Rajender announced on Wednesday that private hospitals would be allowed to treat COVID suspected and positive patients, citizens wondered if this would lead to private hospitals encashing on the epidemic.

An isolation room at a private hospital in the city can cost anywhere between `3,000-10,000 per day. Additionally, consultation charges can range from `500-1,500 per day. If a person is in a critical state and requires ventilators in case of a respiratory failure, the expenditure can peak to lakhs of rupees within days.

To tackle such a situation, Eatala said, “For the first time in the country, we have given private hospitals the opportunity to treat those who have the virus. Do not look at this possibility from a business perspective. The government will also decide how much it should charge to treat the patients. These regulations have also been accepted by the private hospitals”.